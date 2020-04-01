Popular Irish Instagram star reveals her husband has passed away

Popular Irish Instagram star Rachel Gorry has revealed her husband Daniel has sadly passed away.

The mum-of-three has amassed over 96,000 followers on Instagram, under the name @rachelgorryhomedecor.

As well as sharing her favourite interiors on the page, Rachel has been publicly documenting Daniel’s battle with Stage 4 cancer.

The Dublin mum had been told Daniel’s cancer was “detected too late” and was told he was “terminal”.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rachel revealed the devastating news that her husband of 12 years had died.

“Our last family photograph 💔,” she captioned the post.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces writing this, daniel passed away early this morning in my arms it was very peaceful.

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages I cant bring myself to go through any of them yet but I’m so grateful, stay safe 💖,” she added.

Three days ago she had updated her followers on her Instagram highlights, saying she was told he had “about a week” left to live.

Although the news was devastating, Rachel said she was happy Daniel had “kept his dignity and that’s a big thing for him”, “he doesn’t want it to drag out.”

The father-of-three had been moved home for his final days, after spending weeks in hospital.

Rachel’s online following soared after she began opening up about their battle on her Instagram stories.

The Dublin mum admitted her husband had encouraged her to start the page, so she would have something to focus on while his condition deteriorated.

Now Rachel is signed with top agent Andrea Roche, and has been sharing snippets of her home, which have gone down a treat with interior lovers.