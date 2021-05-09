PICS: Lily Collins reunites with her Emily In Paris co-stars as they film season two

Following the success of season one, the show was renewed for a second season back in November, with Netflix confirming they began production earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lily posed with her co-stars Ashley Park (who plays Mindy Chen) and Camille Razat (who plays Camille), captioning the post: “The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The actress also took to her Instagram Stories to share a first look at the set, writing: “Peek-a-book View.”

Ashley also shared snaps with Lily and Camille to her feed, captioned: “Mon cœur ♥️🎬 Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!!”

“Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can’t wait to share with youuuuu…”

