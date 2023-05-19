Phillip Schofield’s brother sentenced to 12 years in prison after sex abuse trial

Phillip Schofield’s brother has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Timothy, 54, was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Jurors at the Exeter Crown Court in London returned majority verdicts last month as they found him of all counts.

In a statement following the verdict, Phillip said: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

“My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.”

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.”

Timothy denied performing sex acts on the teenager, but told the jury he watched porn with him and that they had masturbated while sitting apart.

He insisted the victim was over 16 at the time, but admitted to searching for terms on a legal pornography website including “young boy teen sex” and “gay teen torrents”.

The civilian police worker testified that he told his brother Phillip in September 2021 that he and the teenager had watched porn together.

In a written statement during the trial, Phillip said Timothy “made it sound like a one-off” and that he had told him “it must never happen again”.

The This Morning star described how his brother had called him in an upset state, and after meeting up with Phillip he told him “you are going to hate me for what I am about to say”.

Phillip said in the statement: “Then he said that he and [the boy] had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and [masturbated]”.

“I turned and said: ‘What did you just say?’ He said it was last year and we were alone together. Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again. He then started to tell me about [the boy’s] body.”

“I said: ‘F***, stop.’ I shouted at Tim that he had to stop. I didn’t want to know any of the details but he made it sound like a one-off.”

“I said: ‘I don’t want you to tell me any more.’ I said: ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened, it must never happen again’.”