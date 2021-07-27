Paris Hilton denies she’s expecting first child with fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has denied she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Carter Reum.

After Page Six reported that the 40-year-old was pregnant, Paris shot down the rumours on the latest episode of her This Is Paris podcast.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” Paris said, promoting her upcoming Netflix show ‘Cooking With Paris’.

The hotel heiress announced her engagement to Carter on February 17, after her businessman beau popped the question on her 40th birthday.

Back in January, Paris also revealed that she had started the IVF process, and shared her hopes to have children on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris.

Speaking on her podcast in February, she said: “I can’t wait to have a family with him.” “It’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to and we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together…” “Just having a family is going to be so exciting and how cute they’re going to be, and how fun it’s going to be.” Paris also revealed she plans on taking Carter’s surname when they tie the knot, saying: “I’m going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum because my name is just my name. I like it.”