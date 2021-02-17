Paris Hilton announces her engagement to Carter Reum

The couple have been dating since 2019

Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to Carter Reum.

The couple have been dating since 2019, celebrating their one year anniversary in December.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the hotel heiress, who turned 40 today, wrote: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫”

“My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️”

“As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍”

“I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨ ”

Sharing more details on her website, Paris wrote: “It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends.”

“With Carter by my side, I know that anything is possible. He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self.”

“I’m eternally grateful to have him in my life,” she added.

Last month, Paris revealed she’s started the IVF process, as she shared her plans to start a family with Carter.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter podcast, the socialite turned businesswoman said: “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like.”

The TV personality said she’s already completed the egg retrieval procedure, and admitted: “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times.”