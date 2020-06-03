Normal People fans ‘heartbroken’ over the show’s final episode

Normal People fans have reacted to the final episode of the 12-part series, after it aired on RTÉ last night.

The popular Irish drama has stolen the hearts of many over the past few weeks – and the show’s finale saw Connell and Marianne’s romance come to an end.

Most viewers seemed satisfied with the show’s ending, and applauded Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones for their portrayal of the characters, but some people were heartbroken over the show’s bittersweet conclusion.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to praise the show’s final episode, and some even called for a second season.

Incredible show and stunning acting by Daisy and Paul👏👏 let’s hope they make more!! Looking forward to the season where they are married with kids during a pandemic lockdown….. 😳 — Sinead Breen (@Mizfitz77) June 2, 2020

Journey hopefully not over just yet, hopefully it carries on to awards season. The show is in with a serious shout for the Emmy nomination, and Paul & Daisy’s central performances deserve the recognition. — Danny Boy (@Care2much18) June 2, 2020

Scenes of a sexual nature?? RTÉ needs to warn about scenes of a heart breaking nature. #NormalPeople 😭 — Maura Murphy (@Mausie_M) June 2, 2020

“Incredible show and stunning acting by Daisy and Paul let’s hope they make more!! Looking forward to the season where they are married with kids during a pandemic lockdown…..” one fan tweeted.

“Journey hopefully not over just yet, hopefully it carries on to awards season. The show is in with a serious shout for the Emmy nomination, and Paul & Daisy’s central performances deserve the recognition,” another penned.

However, other viewers were busy focusing on another heartbreaking plot in the final episode – the ice-cream incident.

Users were quick to point out when Connell got Marianne a rocket ice pop from an ice-cream van, instead of a classic 99.

Who gets a rocket from the ice cream man instead of a 99 🤷🏻‍♂️ #normalpeople — James O’Connor (@jcoconn) June 2, 2020

My god, I would bait a man who asked me if I wanted an ice cream and came back with an ice pop. #NormalPeople — Lauren O’Toole (@LaurenAOToole) June 2, 2020

When you’re expecting a 99🍦

and he comes back with an ice lolly#NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/EiLLTQb5Ta — Mairéad Ní Chuaig ☀️🌈🦄⭐✈️🍷🐞🤸‍♀️☔🌼🍄🌻💋💫 (@MaireadNiChuaig) June 3, 2020

“Who gets a rocket from the ice cream man instead of a 99 🤷🏻‍♂️,” one user wrote.

“My god, I would bait a man who asked me if I wanted ice cream and came back with an ice pop,” another added.

Fans of Normal People aren’t the only ones who are demanding a second season of the show.

Last month, Paul Mescal admitted he would love to reprise his role as Connell in the future.

Speaking to Wonderland magazine, the 24-year-old said: “Oh, there’s no question that character to me is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished…”

“It’s not on the cards at the moment, but if I got the opportunity to play him again, amazing,” he added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.