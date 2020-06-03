Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan slams writers for making black characters ‘sidekicks’

The actress has also claimed that she's "paid the least"

Vanessa Morgan has slammed screenwriters for making black characters ‘sidekicks’ in a furious rant on social media.

The 28-year-old, who plays Toni Topaz in the CW’s Riverdale, has also claimed that she’s “paid the least” compared to her other castmates.

Vanessa tweeted: “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people.”

“Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

A fan then replied: “Imagine they’re getting so much more bang for their buck bc ur part of an LGBT storyline too, double the diversity – DOUBLE UR PAYCHECK IMO.”

Vanessa responded: “Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏼 girl i could go on for days 🐸.”

The actress also claimed her character Toni is used as the “token biracial bisexual” on the series.

After fans started reacting to Vanessa’s tweet, she told her followers not to attack her fellow castmates.

She tweeted: “My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back. ❤️”

Vanessa’s co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays lead character Betty Cooper in the series, publicly showed her support for the actress as she replied to her post.

Lili tweeted: “We love you, V. And support you 10000%.”

