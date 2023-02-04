Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans respond to split rumours

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have responded to rumours they’ve split.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had parted ways after the rugby star was seen in tears with his friends at a West London restaurant.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles.”

The source continued to claim: “They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see.

“If anything, a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it, to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here if things are over for good.”

However, Nicole and Thom have slammed rumours surrounding their split in the best way.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, the Pussycat Doll wrote: “Wow this is news to us 👀. What a joke 😂. See you for Valentine’s Day babe 😘,” while the rugby star shared a similar sentiment.

Nicole and Thom met The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, when she was a judge and he was a contestant.

Last summer, it was reported that the rugby star had popped the question while they were on a romantic trip in Mykonos, Greece.

Thom previously dated model Kelly Brook, splitting in 2013.

Meanwhile, Nicole had a high-profile relationship with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton between 2007 and 2015, and dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 until 2019.