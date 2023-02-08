New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Leonardo DiCaprio and model Eden Polani

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Leonardo DiCaprio and model Eden Polani.

The Hollywood actor, 48, sparked romance rumours with the 19-year-old after they were spotted hanging out at a party in Los Angeles last week.

However, a source has since told PEOPLE that the pair are not dating.

The insider explained: “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group…”

“Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

It comes after fans slammed Leo on Twitter over his reputation of dating women who are a lot younger than him.

Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) February 6, 2023

Last year, Leo was linked to 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid – which dispelled speculation that he doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

He then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The Titanic star then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila Morrone shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, 2022, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of that summer.