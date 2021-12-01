Molly-Mae Hague shares before and after photos after getting her filler dissolved

Molly-Mae Hague has shared photos of herself before and after she got her filler dissolved.

The 22-year-old had a lot of cosmetic work reversed over the past few months – including her lip, jaw and cheek filler, and composite bonding on her teeth.

The Love Island star attended Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Wednesday, and took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of her at the attraction now versus two years prior.

She wrote: “Tap to age me 2 years…”

The influencer posed in the same teddy jacket and holding a bag of churros in both photos, but opted for a more natural look in her recent snap.

Molly-Mae previously revealed she decided to get her filler removed after realising she looked like “someone on Botched”.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: “I was doing a club appearance and I took a selfie. I remember staring at it and thinking, ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face’.”

“I went from looking like a teenager to someone on [extreme plastic surgery show] Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that.”

The reality star added: “We need to stop normalising filler, with things like ‘Kylie Jenner [surgery] packages’.”

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.”

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”