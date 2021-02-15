Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join Oprah Winfrey for ‘intimate’ interview

The news comes after the couple announced they are expecting their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will join Oprah Winfrey for an “intimate” interview.

The popular talk show host is a famous neighbour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved into a $14.7 million mansion in Santa Barbara in June.

CBS have revealed the royal couple will sit down with Oprah for a 90-minute primetime special airing Sunday, March 7.

The television program producer said in a statement: “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The news comes after Meghan and Harry announced they are expecting their second child together.