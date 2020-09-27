Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan share powerful message about the impact of trolling

The Love Island stars have become close friends since their stint in the villa

Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan share powerful message about the impact of...

Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan have shared a powerful message about the impact of trolling.

The Love Island stars rose to fame after their stint in the villa last year, where they became close friends.

The reality stars took to their Instagram Stories today to share a thought-provoking message about the effects online bullying can have on a person, reposting a snap from the writers of All On The Board – who write messages on boards in London’s Underground stations.

“By trolling what is anybody really achieving?” the board reads, “Cruel words can lead to somebody’s family and friends grieving.”

The powerful message hits close to home for Maura and Lucie, after Love Island presenter Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in February this year.

Paying tribute to Caroline at the time of her passing, Maura shared a photo of the late presenter on her Instagram – writing: “Such heartbreaking news💔”

“An incredibly kind & beautiful woman…RIP angel…thoughts and prayers to all her family 🕊”

Recently, a host of well-known faces in Ireland have shared their support for a new law which could see online bullies jailed for up to five years.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill will make online bullying a crime, alongside revenge porn, digital harassment, and online stalking.

The Act will be named Coco’s Law – after 21-year-old Nicole Fox Fenlon, who died by suicide in 2018 after she was relentlessly abused online.

Earlier this month, Nicole’s mother Jackie Fox handed a petition signed by over 33,000 people to Leinster House calling for the bill to be passed.

#WATCH The mother of a young woman who took her own life has pleaded with the Government to enact #CocosLaw, which would see cyber bullies face a significant prison term@SarahOC3News #VMNews reports⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gcclEfXi6s — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 16, 2020

Speaking outside Leinster House, Jackie Fox bravely told how her daughter took her own life about being “tortured” online.

A number of well-known faces in Ireland have since shared a video of Jackie’s speech on social media, sharing their support for the proposed law.

Influencers Terrie McEvoy and Rosie Connolly posted the video on their Instagram Stories, and social media star Darren Conway shared the video with his own Instagram followers.

The video was originally posted by filmmaker Gerard Walsh, and was also liked by Cork influencer Lisa Jordan.

Irish singer Aimee, who recently opened up about being trolled online, backed the new law too – after she watched Jackie’s speech.

Aimee admitted she was “absolutely sobbing” after watching the video, and said we should no longer ignore the issue.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

