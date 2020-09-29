Jodie Comer and Adam Driver were also seen on the set of the upcoming film

Matt Damon shows off mullet as he is spotted filming in Tipperary

Matt Damon has shown off his mullet hairstyle after being spotted filming The Last Duel in Tipperary.

The Hollywood actor is filming the upcoming Ridley Scott movie in locations across Ireland, along with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck – most recently shooting in well-known landmark Cahir Castle.

Matt was spotted in his costume for the movie by onlookers, who shared snaps of the actor’s iconic hairstyle.

Jodie Comer was also seen kitted out in her medieval costume, wearing her hair in braids.

Ben Affleck did not appear to be on set on the day, while Adam Driver was spotted out of costume.

Matt Damon and Jody Comer share a laugh between take during filming at #Cahir Castle today #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/GLgPQFq5ME — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) September 28, 2020

The film’s storyline is set in 14th-century France, about best friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris – who are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife.

The Last Duel recently recommenced filming around Ireland following the coronavirus outbreak – and also stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

Earlier this month, Killing Eve star Jodie shared a snap on Killiney Beach after enjoying a dip in the Irish Sea.

“Thanks a mil Ireland. x”, she captioned the photo, adding: “(Inside: )”

According to reports, Matt Damon has moved into a lavish home in Killiney, close to pal Bono, after quarantining in Dalkey at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Irish Independent, Matt is now staying in a “Georgian mansion” which boasts a pool, tennis court, a stunning garden and stunning views of the ocean – where his wife and children are also staying during filming.

The mansion reportedly extends to 5,000sq ft and is decorated in a period style. The lavish property also features a two-storey converted coachhouse which holds a gym, sauna and two bedrooms.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.