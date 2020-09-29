Home Top Story Matt Damon shows off mullet as he is spotted filming in Tipperary

Matt Damon shows off mullet as he is spotted filming in Tipperary

Jodie Comer and Adam Driver were also seen on the set of the upcoming film

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Credit: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Matt Damon has shown off his mullet hairstyle after being spotted filming The Last Duel in Tipperary.

The Hollywood actor is filming the upcoming Ridley Scott movie in locations across Ireland, along with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck – most recently shooting in well-known landmark Cahir Castle.

Matt was spotted in his costume for the movie by onlookers, who shared snaps of the actor’s iconic hairstyle.

Jodie Comer was also seen kitted out in her medieval costume, wearing her hair in braids.

Ben Affleck did not appear to be on set on the day, while Adam Driver was spotted out of costume.

View this post on Instagram

#JodieComer #TheLastDuel #CahirCastle

A post shared by Melanie Dillon (@melanie_dillon1) on

View this post on Instagram

Hollywood comes to Cahir!! 🎥🌟 #MattDamon #TheLastDuel #CahirCastle

A post shared by Melanie Dillon (@melanie_dillon1) on

The film’s storyline is set in 14th-century France, about best friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris – who are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife.

The Last Duel recently recommenced filming around Ireland following the coronavirus outbreak – and also stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

Earlier this month, Killing Eve star Jodie shared a snap on Killiney Beach after enjoying a dip in the Irish Sea.

“Thanks a mil Ireland. x”, she captioned the photo, adding: “(Inside:🥶)”

View this post on Instagram

Thanks a mil Ireland. x (Inside:🥶)

A post shared by Jodie Comer (@jodiemcomer) on

According to reports, Matt Damon has moved into a lavish home in Killiney, close to pal Bono, after quarantining in Dalkey at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Irish Independent, Matt is now staying in a “Georgian mansion” which boasts a pool, tennis court, a stunning garden and stunning views of the ocean – where his wife and children are also staying during filming.

The mansion reportedly extends to 5,000sq ft and is decorated in a period style. The lavish property also features a two-storey converted coachhouse which holds a gym, sauna and two bedrooms.

This picture of Matt Damon went viral during his stay in Dalkey

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with top makeup artist and influencer @keilidhmua about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR