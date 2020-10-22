Matt Damon sends special message of support to patients at Temple Street Children’s Hospital

Matt Damon has sent a special message of support to the patients, families and staff at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

The actor recently returned to Ireland to finish filming his upcoming film, The Last Duel.

In the video message, Matt said: “Hi to the staff, parents and patients at the Temple Street hospital, this is Matt Damon sending you a big hello.”

“I know these last months have been brutal but you’re incredibly brave to keep going in there to get your treatments and I just want to say I think you guys are amazing, keep it up.”

What an amazing treat! Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon has taken time out of his busy schedule during his latest trip to Ireland to send a heartfelt message to our little patients in CHI at Temple Street. Thank you so much for your words of encouragement Matt! #TempleStreetKids pic.twitter.com/7C2coM6AjD — Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street (@Temple_Street) October 22, 2020

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street, commented: “We are so thrilled and delighted to get this inspiring message from Matt during this challenging time as we all enter into this phase of restrictions.”

“The last eight months have been tough on everyone right across the country but for parents whose children in CHI at Temple Street, some of whom are battling life threatening illness, it has been even harder.”

“As we all get ready to work together to do our part in stopping the spread of the virus for the next six weeks please spare a thought for all of those staff, parents and patients in our hospitals who are fighting every day. We will continue to work hard to raise funds to support them every day.”

“Please, if you can help, do what you can to help them. We know times are tough but we also know that we are a great country for pulling together and our patients need you more than ever now,” she added.