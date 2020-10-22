Dáithí Ó Sé recreates iconic Paul Mescal look in hilarious snap

Dáithí Ó Sé has recreated an iconic Paul Mescal look in a hilarious snap.

Earlier this week, Paul’s latest photoshoot with GQ went viral, after the Normal People posed in a collection of designer outfits – with one look in particular catching the eye of the public.

The Kildare native teamed a $9,950 Hermès jumper with what the publication described as “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”, with fans hilariously reacting on Twitter.

Now, RTÉ presenter Dáithí has got in on the fun, creating his own interpretation of the outfit and sharing it to Instagram along with the caption: “I think we all knows who wears it best… @paul.mescal 🏆”.

Dáithí’s followers begged to differ, complimenting him on his get-up, with Lucy Kennedy commenting: “Daithi you little minx!!!! 😍 Xx”.

Ireland AM’s Anna Daly wrote: “Hawt Daithi! 😍”, while James Patrice added: “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼”.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Paul’s look, with one user writing: “Aw now, stop the 2020 bus and let me off, this has pushed me over the edge….. GQ labelling Kildare GAA shorts as ‘vintage’ @mescal_paul.”

Another tweeted: “Truly cannot believe that I have just witnessed Hermès and ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ in the one outfit”.

Died @ “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA” hahahaha the NOTIONS pic.twitter.com/NS2oYyVHHy — Adobe Creative Slut but Spooky (@KarisPilkBoyne) October 19, 2020

Truly cannot believe that I have just witnessed Hermès and ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ in the one outfit — Megan (@MeganValentinex) October 19, 2020

I see @mescal_paul has been wearing the vintage Kildare O'Neills shorts …. so its time to break out these bad boys…..@SashGAA pic.twitter.com/VowPTX5fD7 — jobiemcd (@jobiemcd) October 19, 2020

it’s the ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ that does it for me pic.twitter.com/ehWbIeyxJT — Brigid HD (@BiddyHD1) October 19, 2020