The actor was here to shoot a movie this month

Matt Damon has been hanging around Dublin amid the coronavirus pandemic

Matt Damon has been spotted in Dublin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dublin Live, the Hollywood star was seen jogging up Killiney Hill on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was in Ireland to film Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Last Duel alongside Ben Affleck – but filming has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Despite filming being put on hold, it appears Matt has chosen to stay in Ireland as travel restrictions are currently in place in the US.

A local man who saw the actor out jogging said: “Matt Damon just jogged passed me, going up Killiney Hill. He’s actually tall enough, normally those lads are tiny.”

Matt has also been spotted in the Dalkey area, and ignored social distancing rules by posing for photos with some delighted fans.

As we said before, Matt was here in Ireland to film ‘The Last Duel’, an epic period feature film, alongside Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Matt and Ben wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener, and it’s based on the book ‘The Last Duel’ by Eric Jager.

Filming was supposed to take place over the next few months around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary.