Lindsay Lohan teases musical comeback

We're so here for this!

Lindsay Lohan is ready to relaunch her music career.

The 33-year-old is set to release her first single in 12 years, called ‘Back To Me’, this Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a snippet of her new song.

She captioned the post: “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now.”

Lindsay hasn’t released new music since her last single Bossy in 2008.

She released two studio albums in total – her debut record Speak in 2004, and her second album A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005.