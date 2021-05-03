Luke Mabbott shows off tattoo tribute to Lucie Donlan

The Love Island stars have been dating since last June

Luke Mabbott has shown off a tattoo tribute to Lucie Donlan.

The Love Island stars have been dating since June year, following Luke’s split from fellow Islander Demi Jones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Lucie shared a video of her beau getting new ink on his arm.

The 23-year-old wrote: “Luke got two nurse sharks representing us because we swam with them in the Maldives.. he’s the cutest.”

Speaking to new! magazine back in January, Lucie admitted she hopes Luke will propose to her this year.

She said: “We’ve been together six months now and it’s been a dream. I never thought I’d meet someone like him. He’s the best friend as well as a boyfriend.”

“Luke is so calm and caring. He’s very positive and I just love spending every minute with him. He’s definitely ‘The One’. When you know, you know.”

Gushing over Lucie, Luke previously described her as his “dream girlfriend” and “soulmate”.

