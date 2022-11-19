Love Island’s Davide breaks his silence on Ekin-Su engagement rumours

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has broken his silence on rumours he’s engaged to his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

After having found fame as the winners of the 2022 series; the Italian Stallion has launched a collection with boohooMAN, and the Turkish actress has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and will compete on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Meanwhile, the fan-favourite couple are set to return to our small screens for their new travel series Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings – which will air very soon.

Earlier this month, Ekin-Su and Davide jetted off on a romantic holiday to Dubai.

The pair sparked engagement rumours with a romantic photo from their trip; however, the Italian Stallion has since dispelled fans’ excitement.

He told The UK Sun: “No engagement. But we actually are getting closer and closer and we haven’t had a fight since we’ve left the villa.”

“It’s going well,” Davide added.

The couple sparked engagement rumours earlier this month, while they had been sharing videos from their lavish trip to their Instagrams.

One photo in particular, which was posted to their Instagram grids, caught fans attention.

The snap saw the couple embraced in a passionate kiss while Davide lifts Ekin-Su on the beach in front of a stunning Dubai backdrop.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to question whether the couple had gotten engaged.

One wrote: “Thought you had asked her to marry you for a minute ❤️ love this pic,” while a second said: “MARRY HER.”

Despite not getting engaged, the couple are taking a huge step in their relationship by moving in together.

Davide previously shared a clip of him asking Ekin-Su to move in with him during a dinner date.

Replicating the moment he asked the Turkish actress to be his girlfriend on Love Island with a Tiramisu, Davide had the words “Moving in?” spelled out alongside the Italian dessert.

A delighted Ekin said “Yes!” before the couple shared a kiss across the table at a busy restaurant.

Davide captioned the post: “The beginning of a new beautiful chapter 🥰 @ekinsuofficial.”

The Love Island winners were forced to shut down split rumours after Paige Thorne previously revealed that one of the show’s remaining couples secretly called it quits after leaving the villa.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there were actually four at the time: Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.

The Welsh paramedic did not say which of the couples she thought had secretly split.

However, Gemma and Luca have since parted ways.