Love Island’s Arabella Chi says modelling agencies told her to ‘lose weight in her bum’

The 29-year-old has been modelling since she was 16

Arabella Chi has revealed she was told by modelling agencies that she needed to “lose weight in her bum”.

The model rose to fame following her stint on Love Island in 2019, and made a name for herself in the modelling world after being signed at 16.

The 29-year-old claimed that she was told she was “bottom-heavy” by different agencies, who told her she could walk the runway for big designers if it wasn’t for her behind.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star recalled: “My hip measurement was always a measurement that modelling agencies told me I had to get down.”

“But when they measure your hips, it’s actually your bum,” she explained.

“I used to cast for really big shows and for Fashion Week and they would always tell me, if you didn’t have a bum you’d walk for Chanel and Dior… and I’m like, I can’t do anything about it.

“Agents used to say to me, ‘You need to lose weight in your bum’. I went to Milan, and they said, ‘You’re bottom-heavy’. So I was constantly fighting my bum!”

Arabella added: “It’s been amazing to see the whole world change, that everyone now wants a bum, and now I’m like, God, I’m so glad I have a bum.” The Love Island star recently joined the X-rated subscription site OnlyFans, where she hopes to share fitness tips with her followers. “Being a social media influencer, so many people are so intrigued about what you do [to keep fit],” she explained. “I won’t be doing any adult or sexual content at all and will never ever be tempted. I’m just focusing on body and fitness.”