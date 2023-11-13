Love Island’s Arabella Chi ‘dragged from her car and attacked by two men’ in horror robbery

Arabella Chi was reportedly dragged screaming from her car and attacked by two men in a horror robbery.

According to The UK Sun, police told the Love Island star she had been targeted by an organised crime group.

They are said to have slashed the tyres on her car onboard a ferry before the attack.

A source told the publication: “Arabella heard the doors unlock before being dragged out. She was absolutely terrified – but she screamed and fought back.”

“She had no idea what these men wanted and feared the worst. They raided the car for everything they could.”

The thieves reportedly stole Arabella’s handbag, purse and passport.

Friends of the Love Island star revealed she was travelling from Ibiza with her dad Paul when the alleged ordeal happened after they took a ferry to Barcelona.

The source said: “Arabella returns to the UK from her home in Ibiza every winter and, because she has her dog Astro, she drives back in her car. Her dad joined her for the trip.”

“Shortly after driving off the ferry, she had car issues with the two back wheels. Her dad realised both tyres had been slashed.”

“With only one spare, they decided Arabella would stay with the car as it was packed full of suitcases and her dad should get an Uber to go and get help.”

“When he left the vehicle, she locked herself inside and waited. But once the men saw she was alone, they ran to the vehicle and attacked her.”

The gang reportedly used a high-tech device to unlock Arabella’s vehicle remotely.

The Love Island star is said to have pleaded loudly to keep her phone, which worked and she was able to call her dad who returned with police.

The source continued: “Arabella is so shaken, but pleased to be back home. It was a hugely traumatic experience for both her and Paul, who is reeling.”

“They have been told cars with British number plates are robbed for passports, which are worth huge amounts of money to criminals.”