Love Island star Teddy Soares ‘splits’ from girlfriend Casey Boonstra

Love Island star Teddy Soares has “split” from his girlfriend Casey Boonstra.

The 28-year-old confirmed his romance last in October 2023, seven months after he split from Faye Winter – who he met on Love Island in 2021.

The reality star previously posted several snaps of a trip to Kos in Greece, with his model girlfriend Casey posting similar photos herself, confirming their relationship.

Taking to his podcast he hosts with his brother Sidney, Teddy has confirmed that he is single.

Reflecting on life, Sidney began the conversation by stating: “You’ve transitioned into the limelight, and you get told a lot of things by people you meet. If it’s the audience commentimg on romantic relationships that you choose to be in…”

But Teddy corrected his brother and said: “Hey, that was plural, bro. One, one relationship.”

“So, just to clarify, you are completely single right now?” Sidney asked.

Teddy then confirmed: “Oh yeah, I’m single. Let me get that straight.”

At the moment, the pair both still follow each other on Instagram.

According to her Instagram bio, Casey is from Australia but is currently living in Los Angeles.

During her early life, the 31-year-old was a World Acrobat Gymnast at YMCA for 10 years.

Casey has participated in and won a number of beauty competitions, including Miss Indy Australia and Miss V8 Supercars.

The model and actress currently works as a presenter on EDGEtv.