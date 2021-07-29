Love Island star Lucinda Strafford confirms romance with Aaron Francis is over already

The 21-year-old also revealed she's been in contact with Brad McClelland...

Lucinda Strafford has revealed her romance with Aaron Francis has already come to an end.

The couple were dumped from Love Island last week, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

After leaving the villa, Lucinda said she “definitely wanted to continue things with Aaron”, but the 21-year-old has now revealed their romance did not work out.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: “Unfortunately, both of us didn’t find actual love in the villa. We’re great friends, I know that I can come to him for anything.”

“The aim of the game is to find love and I did really want to… I made amazing friends in there.”

“We’ve kept in contact, we’re both in isolation, and there has been a couple of messages here and there. We did like each other in the villa, which was quite obvious, but we were only coupled up for a few days,” she explained.

The fashion boutique owner also denied rumors that she was in a secret relationship with her ex Aaron Connelly during her time in the villa. She said: “I am completely and utterly single. Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I’m sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn’t be very happy with it either.” “We ended quite dramatically at the start of March but then we made friends.” Confirming reports that the Irish footballer was looking after her pet bulldog while she was on the show, Lucinda explained: “We share a dog, it’s a shared dog and he’s been looking after it.” Ad “It was at my mum’s house and my mum couldn’t look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it. We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me.” “He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him,” she added. Lucinda also revealed she’s been in contact with Brad McClelland, and hinted that a reunion may be on the cards. The pair were happily coupled up until a dramatic public vote meant they had to chose which one of them left the villa, resulting in Brad heading home. Ad Lucinda said: “I have been in contact with Brad, he messaged me saying ‘well done’, and he’s so lovely. I’m sure we will meet up. There are absolutely no hard feelings between Brad and me.” “It was genuinely so upsetting when he left the villa, he was part of the furniture. I like that we’re still in contact,” she added. “He left and no one was expecting it, it was awful. Brad and I were quite close; however, we only knew each other for a week and coupled up for a few days.” “I am happy I did stay. In that week of meeting Brad, I was also getting to know other boys, it was a week since I entered the villa – it wasn’t a week of Brad, Brad, Brad, it was a week of me being there.” “I liked Brad and he was no1, but I was getting to know other people.” Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.