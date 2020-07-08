Love Island star admits to having a secret crush on Maura Higgins

Megan Barton Hanson has admitted she has a secret crush on Maura Higgins.

The 26-year-old starred on the popular reality show back in 2018, one year before Maura appeared on the show.

During an interview with The Tab, Megan was asked who she’d couple up with out of all the women who have appeared on Love Island.

Megan said: “Maura. I think we’re so similar in so many ways, like our views and stuff – but I don’t know if I could handle her, she’s very high maintenance, but I guess I am too!”

“Either her or Lucie [Donlan] from that series, she’s so lovely and natural and down to earth. As every series of Love Island goes on you can see people editing themselves for the deals when they get out of the Island but she seemed so real and genuine.”

Megan also confessed that she fancied Laura Crane, who appeared on the same series as her, but she kept it to herself because she was so invested in Wes Nelson.

She said: “I fancied Laura Crane a little bit but I never admitted that. I think because I was so invested in Wes and my relationship with the girls was more on a friend level I never considered [coupling up with a woman].”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.