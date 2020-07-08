Laura Whitmore shares sweet snap with Iain Stirling to mark their three year anniversary

The couple are more loved-up than ever

Laura Whitmore shares sweet snap with Iain Stirling to mark their three...

Laura Whitmore has posted a sweet snap with Iain Stirling to mark their three year anniversary.

The couple have been together since 2017 – and they’ve been going from strength to strength ever since.

Taking to Instagram, Laura shared an adorable image of the pair lounging on the grass with her 1.1 million followers.

“3 years ❤️,” the 35-year-old captioned the post.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to congratulate the couple on the milestone.

“Congrats! Love that dress 😍😍😍,” British presenter Ashley Louise James commented.

“Aww happy three years, hope you have the best day celebrating 🥳 ❤️,” another follower penned.

“The single most iconic love island couple ever 😭,” another added.

Iain also uploaded a hilarious picture of the couple, alongside a touching message.

He captioned the post: “Pure class for 3 years. Happy anniversary x.”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.