Love Island: Davide calls Ekin-Su ‘a liar and an actress’ in heated row after she secretly kissed Jay

The teaser for Friday night’s episode of Love Island shows Davide and Ekin-Su get into a heated row over her secret meet-ups on the terrace with new boy Jay.

In the sneak peek, Italian Stallion calls his love interest “a liar and an actress” after finding out she kissed Jay behind his back.

The 27-year-old also tells Ekin-Su to “f*** off” in the dramatic clip, which teases the end of the couple’s relationship.

Taking to Twitter after watching the preview for tomorrow night’s episode, one fan wrote: “THE DRAMA TOMORROW IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

Another tweeted: “YES THE DRAMA, GOD I LOVE THIS SHOW.”

This is the drama I came for. Give me this Italian Island any day #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M2F7Bxv2IJ — erin (@erin19822563) June 16, 2022

“You are a liar, actress get the fuck out” HAHAHAHAHHA DAVIDE #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/nSoYpC6aqs — Laura🌹🌹🌸 (@laura05688092) June 16, 2022

THE DRAMA TOMORROW IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RJbOGUL78l — 🙂 (@colossalho3) June 16, 2022

EKIN-SU Treating love island like eastenders 😭 this drama is PERFECT #loveisland — Chloe Burrows (@Chloe___Burrows) June 16, 2022

YES THE DRAMA, GOD I LOVE THIS SHOW #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CsnknGRwc6 — Lumi (@cvpgtklumi) June 16, 2022

“You are a liar , actress , get the fuck out . This is the drama i signed up for #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hm0nVx6WtU — Mamzyy ⁷ PROOF ( ia work) (@orelvsjk) June 16, 2022

give ekin-su all the oscars, emmys & whatever awards they have for drama #loveisland #talkswithash pic.twitter.com/VUwMKbwkSO — sel (@leighsdua) June 16, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

