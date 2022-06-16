Ad
Love Island: Davide calls Ekin-Su ‘a liar and an actress’ in heated row after she secretly kissed Jay

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The teaser for Friday night’s episode of Love Island shows Davide and Ekin-Su get into a heated row over her secret meet-ups on the terrace with new boy Jay.

In the sneak peek, Italian Stallion calls his love interest “a liar and an actress” after finding out she kissed Jay behind his back.

The 27-year-old also tells Ekin-Su to “f*** off” in the dramatic clip, which teases the end of the couple’s relationship.

Taking to Twitter after watching the preview for tomorrow night’s episode, one fan wrote: “THE DRAMA TOMORROW IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

Another tweeted: “YES THE DRAMA, GOD I LOVE THIS SHOW.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

