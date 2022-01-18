Loraine Barry admits her ‘world collapsed’ when Dancing with the Stars was cancelled

Loraine Barry has admitted her “world collapsed” when Dancing with the Stars was cancelled last year.

RTÉ decided to cancel the 2021 series due to the surge of coronavirus cases and after a year long hiatus, the popular show returned to our screens earlier this month.

Speaking after Sunday night’s show about last year’s cancellation, Loraine said: “Not having Dancing with the Stars last year was devastating.”

“My world collapsed. All the competition I adjudicate on, all my teaching, it all stopped. I felt desperately sorry for all the competing couples, our own professionals, because it was all our livelihoods.”

“I was praying Dancing With The Stars would come back this year because the whole country needs it in those months, January, February and March, when everyone needs a pick up,” she added.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

This year’s celebrity lineup includes news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and rugby player Jordan Conway.

Completing the lineup are comedian Neil Delamere, model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, author Cathy Kelly, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige.

Dancing with the Stars continues this Sunday, January 23 on RTÉ One at 6:30pm, and will see the first couple be eliminated from the competition.