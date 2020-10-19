Lily James ‘cancels’ second scheduled TV appearance amid Dominic West drama

The actress was due to chat about her new Netflix film Rebecca

Lily James has reportedly cancelled her second scheduled TV appearance amid the recent Dominic West drama.

Last weekend, Lily and Dominic were photographed in the Italian capital – where they were seen kissing, putting their arms around each other and enjoying an intimate lunch.

Dominic returned home to his wife Catherine FitzGerald on Monday night, and the married couple shocked the world by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds on Tuesday morning – insisting their marriage was “still strong”.

Lily was set to appear on this week’s Graham Norton Show, as well as NBC’s Today Show, but is said to have cancelled both appearances.

The 31-year-old was set to appear on the popular shows to talk about her new Netflix show Rebecca, which drops this week.

The MailOnline confirmed that Lily would no longer be appearing on Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, with a revised press release taking the actress off the list.

An NBC source told Page Six that she was also due to appear on their Today show, before she and co-star Armie Hammer pulled out.

The news comes after an onlooker told The Sun that Lily and Dominic were getting close on the flight to Rome, and were reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling”.

“Within minutes of the plane leaving, they began kissing and cuddling after both removed their masks,” the witness claimed.

“They looked like a couple heading for a dirty weekend and they were all over each other. They were French kissing and there was a lot of necking going on.”

Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

Despite releasing a statement insisting their marriage is “strong” and that they are both “very much still together”, an insider told the MailOnline that Catherine “is privately fuming” over the photos of her husband with Lily.

“There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors,” they continued.

“For now she was happy to display a show of unity and will always put her family first.”

Another old acquaintance said: “I saw those pictures today. I don’t know what’s going on. Catherine is very direct. There’s no nonsense with her.”

“She’s always been kind and sweet but she doesn’t take crap. I think anyone who knows her would say that. She’s a very cool person. I just hope she’s ok.”

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.

Dominic is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in the drama The Affair, where he plays a married father-of-three who starts an affair with a younger woman.