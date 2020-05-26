Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling confirm appearance on popular TV series

We can't wait to tune in!

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have confirmed their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox.

A new set of famous faces have been lined up for the next series of the hilarious reality programme.

Taking to Instagram, the couple posed for a photo on their couch, alongside Laura’s beloved pooch Mick.

“New Gogglebox coming soon @channel4 (I’m in charge of the remote as you can see 😂),” the 35-year-old captioned the post.

As well as Laura and Iain, Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra have also joined the line-up.

The new series will also see the return of Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, and Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda.

The news comes after the US version of Celebrity Gogglebox received a poor reaction when it aired on E4 two weeks ago.

The celebrity line up included big household names, including the Osbourne family, Tyra Banks, Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor.

However, viewers branded their sofa-bound banter as “painful”.

