This is the first time the sisters have collaborated on a makeup collection

Kylie Jenner teases new makeup collaboration with one of her famous sisters

Kylie Jenner has shared a sneak peek of her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with her sister Kendall.

The beauty mogul shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the product packaging, which shows Kylie and Kendall’s faces side by side.

The mother-of-one captioned the post, “kendall collection coming soon,” and tagged her makeup company.

Supermodel Kendall also teased the upcoming collection on her Instagram Story, by sharing a screenshot of Kylie’s Instagram Live last night – in which she gave a sneak peek of their collaboration.

This is not the first time the famous duo have collaborated, as they also share their own clothing line, which is simply called Kendall & Kylie.

Kendall is the last of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to collab with Kylie Cosmetics – as Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have all released their own collections with the brand.

Their momager Kris also released her own range of products with Kylie Cosmetics back in 2018.

Earlier this year, Kendall admitted she couldn’t collab with Kylie before, because she had a contract with another makeup brand.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, Kendall confessed: “I had a contract before with another makeup company. So now I am able to do it. We’re really going big because I’m her full blood.”

It looks like Kendall’s collection with Kylie Cosmetics has been in the making for over a year, as fans spotted them working on the products in one of Kylie’s vlogs last year.

