Gemma Collins reveals pregnancy plans ahead of 40th birthday

The reality star is desperate to have a baby

Gemma Collins has revealed she’d “love” to have a baby, sooner rather than later.

As she prepares to turn 40 next year, the former TOWIE star opened up about her dream of motherhood.

Speaking to The Sun, Gemma said: “I would love to have a child.”

“It would be great for me and such a positive message for all the girls out there who don’t want to rush their life or their life has taken different a direction, like me who’s put their career first.”

“But in my forties, I’d love everybody to see The GC walking around with a pram,” she confessed.

The reality star, who is in an on-off relationship with James Argent, has been working on losing weight over the past year – as her doctor said it would increase her chances of getting pregnant.

“I’ve got a fabulous doctor. I can definitely have a child, he just told me it would be easier when I’m not carrying as much weight,” she said.

“He gave me the confidence not to panic about it. He told me to lose a few stone and it will help me. I am in a much better head space. It is easy to yo-yo when your life is all over the place.”

“Things are a lot calmer now — I’m cooking my own meals at home, riding my bike in the countryside and enjoying long walks. I am established. My career has gone above and beyond.”

Gemma credits weight-loss injections for helping her drop from a size 24 to a size 20 last year.

The injections contain the medicine Saxenda, which curbs your appetite, and Gemma injects her stomach every Tuesday, and said it’s like popping a “paracetamol”.

