Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

According to TMZ, the couple tied the knot in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas on Monday night, hours after they attended the Grammys together.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer, who got engaged in October last year, reportedly walked into the chapel at 1:30am with a marriage license.

A source told the outlet that the couple didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, and that they brought their own photographer and security instead.

The insider also claimed an Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.