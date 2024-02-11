King Charles makes first statement to public amid recent cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has broken his silence on his recent cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the 75-year-old British monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Prior to his diagnosis, the King underwent surgery for an enlarged prostrate, however the Palace has confirmed Charles does not have prostate cancer.

In his first public statement since his diagnosis, the King has thanked the public for their support and well-wishes.

The King said he would like to: “express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.”

He wrote: “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

And in the message, written from Sandringham, he added it was “equally heartening” that sharing his diagnosis has “shone a light” on the great work carried out by cancer charities.

He said: “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The King has postponed all frontline engagement as he undergoes treatment.

Charles was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29, after spending three nights there.

He is currently staying at Sandringham.

In a statement, the Palace said last Monday: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Prince William recently returned to royal duties after the news broke of his father’s diagnosis and his wife Kate also underwent surgery.

William spoke at a gala which raised funds for the London Air Ambulance, a cause close to the Prince’s heart as a former full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Prince waved to members of the public who gathered outside and said: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”

Inside, he gave a speech and again thanked everyone for “kind messages”.

Prince William has arrived at a fundraising gala for @LDNairamb and told journalists outside of his family’s appreciation for the public’s support for the King and Kate: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/tAUk6uS2QR — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 7, 2024

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days,” he said.

He continued: “It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus,” he then joked that he had come to an air ambulance function to “get away from it all.”