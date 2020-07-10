Kim Kardashian ‘very concerned’ about Kanye West – amid fears he’s ‘in the middle of serious bipolar episode’

The rapper recently announced his plans to run for President later this year

Kim Kardashian and her family are reportedly “very concerned” about her husband Kanye West, amid fears he’s “in the middle of a serious bipolar episode”.

The 43-year-old sparked concern over the weekend when he announced his decision to run for President on Twitter.

The father-of-four then sparked further concern when he took part in a “rambling interview” with Forbes magazine, in which he made a number of controversial statements.

TMZ has reported: “Kanye announced he’s running for president via Twitter over the weekend, and also did a rambling interview with Forbes … which drew harsh criticism, confusion and concern.”

“Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past.”

The site also reported that Kanye suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder “usually once a year” and that the rapper is “in the midst of one now”.

People magazine have also quoted sources who have claimed Kim is “worried” about her husband’s wellbeing.

The insider said: “Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again.”

“Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried.”

“The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time,” the source added.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014, and the couple share four kids together – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he suffered a nervous breakdown back in 2016.

However just one year after his diagnosis, Kanye revealed he had stopped taking his bipolar medication because it “stifles his creativity”.

During his controversial interview with Forbes earlier this week, the rapper admitted that he was “pro-life” and “anti-vaccine”.

The father-of-four then claimed that Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organisation that provides sexual health care in the US, was founded by “white supremacists to do the devil’s work”.

Kanye’s stance came as a shock to fans, as his wife Kim has previously advocated for the organisation, and she even dedicated an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Planned Parenthood.

In the 2017 episode, Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe met with women who have been supported by the organisation.

After their meeting, Kim said: “The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it is an abortion clinic; that is nothing what it is like.”

“Hearing that first hand [women’s stories] really made it real for me,” she added, before later posting about the experience on Instagram saying she stood with the organisation.

“My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients,” she wrote.

“They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp.”

In response to Kanye’s statement, Planned Parenthood’s Nia-Martin Robinson said: “Women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

“The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

During his interview with Forbes, Kanye also revealed that he contracted the coronavirus back in February – but said he was sceptical about a COVID vaccine.

He said: “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

His wife Kim has previously encouraged vaccinations, taking her whole family to get a vaccine against the whopping cough in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have clashed over their political views.

Kanye was previously vocal about his support for US President Donal Trump, despite Kim being a registered democrat.

In a 2019 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Kim spoke about overcoming her differences with Kanye.

“It’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time,” she said.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.