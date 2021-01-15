Kim Kardashian posts sweet birthday tribute to daughter Chicago – amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian has posted a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Chicago, amid rumours she’s set to divorce Kanye West.

The couple welcomed their youngest daughter via surrogate on January 18, 2018.

Taking to Instagram today, the mother-of-four marked Chicago’s 3rd birthday by sharing adorable pictures and videos of her little girl.

She captioned the post: “My Chi Chi princess. Today you are three!!!”

“You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives.”

“My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago,” she added.

Kim’s sweet post comes amid reports she’s set to divorce her husband Kanye West, after almost seven years of marriage.

Earlier this week, an insider told PEOPLE magazine that their marriage is “beyond repair”.

The source said: “Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life. They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it.”

“She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye — she just doesn’t want to be married to him.”

Another insider has claimed Kim is worried about how the split will affect their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The source said: “The children are very important to Kim. She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being.”

“She is asking others for advice on how to do this. But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on.”

Kim’s rumoured divorce from Kanye hit headlines last week, after Page Six reported that they’re already in settlement talks.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.