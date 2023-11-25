Katja Mia bids farewell to Ireland AM after landing new presenting role

Katja Mia bid farewell to Ireland AM on Saturday morning after she co-hosted her last show.

The social media star and TV presenter co-hosted the show alongside Elaine Crowley and Martin King for the past year.

Her exit from the popular morning broadcast comes after the 27-year-old was announced as the new co-host of The Sick O’Clock Show alongside Brian Dowling.

Katja took to her Instagram stories this morning and posted a video of her on the Ireland AM set and teased Elaine for dressing in black, as if she was “in mourning.”

Katja revealed that she was “excited but sad at the same time”, before Elaine chimed in to remind the star that she had her weekend mornings back.

The presenter then captioned the clip: “I can sleep in on the weekends now,” accompanied with a laughing face emoji.

In a second video, Katja revealed that she got emotional during her final broadcast and shared a clip of Martin and Elaine doing their first promo without the star.

Ireland AM posted a series of snaps of the threesome prior to Saturday morning’s show and said: “It’s Katja’s last show with us and we’re going to miss her terribly 🧡.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland AM (@irelandamvmtv)

This comes after Katja and Brian were recently announced as Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster’s replacements on The Six O’Clock Show.

The pair will take over the helm of the Virgin Media programme from Monday, November 27.

Katja said of her new role: “I’m delighted to become the new co-host on ‘The Six O’Clock Show’ and join such a fantastic on-air team. I’ll miss the ‘Ireland AM’ team and my co-hosts Elaine and Martin, but I’ll be bringing everything I’ve learnt with me to my new presenting gig.”