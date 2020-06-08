Justin Bieber SLAMS Irish YouTuber for not promoting black lives matter movement

Justin Bieber has hit out at Irish YouTube star Allie Sherlock – for not using her platform to promote the black lives matter movement.

Justin, 26, has been very vocal for his support of the movement, after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by police.

While many celebrities and influencers have used their platforms over the last week to educate their followers and show their support, singer Allie hasn’t been seen to share much about the movement.

View this post on Instagram What’s one thing you can’t live without ? 💜 A post shared by Allie Sherlock (@alliesherlock) on Jun 7, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Taking clear offence to her lack of support on the matter, Justin commented on her Instagram, sparking hundreds of replies from fans.

“I can’t live with you having a platform and not using it. #blacklivesmatter,” he wrote in one comment.

“It hurts me that you would ignore, or be silent regarding the racism that fills this globe,” he added in another comment.

“Fighting for black lives isn’t political, it’s FIGHTING FOR HUMANITY!”

Allie was quick to reply, telling Justin that she had spent one day last week sharing information and support online, but said she got so much hate she had to delete her posts.

“Hi Justin… the thing is, I posted everything across my social media on Tuesday and I receive such negativity back that I had to delete everything,” she said.

Many fans replied to Justin’s comment agreeing with the pop star. “Well done @justinbieber,” one user wrote.

While some hit out at Justin for judging the YouTuber’s choices.

“How dare you use your platform to shame someone publicly for not doing something just because you want them to,” one fan wrote.

Allie, 15, came to fame after a video of her singing Ed Sheeran’s song Supermarket Flowers went viral in 2017.

In 2018 she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres and boasts 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube.