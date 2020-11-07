Home Top Story Joe Biden elected next President of the United States

Joe Biden elected next President of the United States

It's official!

Kendra Becker | Editor
Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.

Following a brutal race against President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets have reported that the Democratic candidate won over 270 electoral college votes, clearing his path to the White House.

The 77-year-old received the most votes in U.S. history, alongside his Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Joe said: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.”

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he added.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes after winning key battleground state Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Today, Kamala Harris has also made history as the first woman to be elected Vice President.

