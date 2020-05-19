The couple got engaged last year

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Page Six, the actress is six months pregnant – and is due to give birth later this summer.

The news comes almost one year after the pair got engaged last July.

Joaquin and Rooney first met while filming Her back in 2013, but they didn’t start dating until 2016, after working together on Mary Magdalene.

One year later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.