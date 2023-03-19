Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy steal the show at the Dancing with the Stars final

Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy stole the show at the Dancing with the Stars final on Sunday night.

The presenters stepped out in show-stopping dresses for the occasion, which will see 2FM’s Carl Mullan, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion, influencer Suzanne Jackson and Glee star Damian McGinty battle it out for the Glitterball trophy.

Jen wowed in a pink feather mini dress from Cult Gaia, which you can buy for a whopping €1,500 here.

Her co-host Doireann, who replaced Nicky Byrne on the show, stunned in a sparkly dress by Stella Nova for the grand finale.

You can style Doireann’s style by buying the dress from Arnotts for €369 here.

The presenters were styled by Fiona Fagan, who was assisted by Ke llie Andrews.