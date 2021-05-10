Jennifer Lopez ‘enjoys getaway’ with Ben Affleck amid rumours they’ve rekindled their romance

J-Lo split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez last month

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly enjoyed a weeklong getaway with her Ben Affleck, sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following Jennifer’s recent split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s split from Ana de Armas earlier this year, the pair reportedly jetted off to Montana on May 2 for a week away together.

A source told E! News: “They were alone. Just the two of them.”

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a second source told the publication. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal.” “They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.” Goss.ie have contacted Jennifer and Ben’s reps for comment.

After splitting from J-Lo in 2004, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Sadly the couple called it quits in 2018, and just last year, Ben admitted their divorce was the "biggest regret" of his life. Meanwhile Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The news comes after Jennifer and Ben were spotted hanging out together just weeks after she split from Alex.