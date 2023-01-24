Irish stars lead the nominees for the 2023 Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Oscars were announced today.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm.

Irish actors Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mescal, and Kerry Condon have all been nominated for awards.

Colin Farrell is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, thanks to his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Paul Mescal is up for the same award for his performance in the 2022 film Aftersun.

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson have both been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Their co-star Kerry Condon has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

Irish film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is up for Best International Feature Film, and An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Live Action Short Film.

Irish director Martin McDonagh is up for Best Directing for The Banshees of Inisherin.

His film has also received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Motion Picture.

Check out the full list of nominees here.