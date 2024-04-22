Irish Influencer Aideen Kate Shares Sweet Reactions to Her Engagement news

Irish influencer Aideen Kate has shared the sweet moments where she told her friends and family about her engagement.

The makeup artist and social media star announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Dave Kelly over the weekend, and took to Instagram to share the big news with her followers.

She captioned the sweet video: “20.04.24…were engaged! 🥹💍🍾”

Now, the True Beauty founder has shared a video of her loved ones’ reactions to the exciting news.

She captioned the post: “Just some of the people we caught on camera to tell our news to 💍🤣🫶🏼😭 this was so fun and also so reassuring that our friends and family really love us as much as we love them hahaaha”

“ahhhh the buzz of telling people is just UNREAL! I was running off pure adrenaline all day 🥹🥰😭❤️”

Dubliner Dave proposed to Aideen while they were walking on the beach, with a gorgeous sunrise behind them.

The couple have been together for almost a decade.

Last October, they took a major step in their relationship when they bought an apartment together.

The couple had plans to emigrate to Australia together before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after their plans were interrupted, Aideen launched her own beauty brand True Beauty, and the pair now plan to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

At the time, the couple were living in Aideen’s family home.

The couple also bought a dog together last December – a golden retriever which they named Scout Kelly.