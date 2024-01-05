Inside Maura Higgins’ lavish trip to Lapland with boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton

Maura Higgins has beat the January blues by jetting to Lapland for a lavish holiday with her boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton.

After ringing in the New Year at Soho Farmhouse in the UK, the couple headed to Finland for a fun-filled ski trip earlier this week.

The Love Island star and the Hollywood stuntman appear to be staying at the luxurious Arctic Treehouse Hotel, located in the Arctic Circle where temperatures are – 26C.

In photos Maura and Bobby have shared on social media, the pair appear to be staying in their own private cabin – which can cost upwards of €790 per night.

While the couple are enjoying some much-needed time off after a busy year, the Irish beauty still managed to fit in some work as she posted an ad for American athleisure brand ALO as she hit the slopes.

Maura and Bobby also enjoyed dinner at the Arctic SnowHotel’s famous Ice Restaurant, where dinner is served on an actual plate of ice.

Before Christmas, Maura brought Bobby on a trip to Ireland as she returned to appear on The Late Late Show – where she said she was in a “very happy” relationship.

The pair enjoyed a romantic break to Glasson Lakehouse, after visiting some of her family in Longford.

Maura was first linked to Bobby last May, after they were spotted leaving the Chiltern Firehouse in London together.

Weeks later, the pair were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The 39-year-old is a stunt double for Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, whom he’s worked closely with for over 12 years.

The stuntman was previously married to beautician Rachel Hunter, and is stepdad to her 10-year-old daughter.

It’s understood the pair divorced in 2022, and his ex approves of his romance with Maura.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Rachel is a supportive ex-wife and she approves of Bobby’s romance with Maura.”

“Their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants. Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye.

Two months after they were first linked, Bobby confirmed his romance with Maura by sharing a sweet photo of them holding hands on Instagram.

Bobby posted the snap after Maura confirmed her return to Love Island, joining the US version of the series.

After dropping Love Island related hints on social media, the 32-year-old revealed she was returning to the famous franchise – but wouldn’t be entering the villa as a bombshell, instead she would be joining the show as their social host.

In Maura’s promo shot for Love Island USA, she appeared to be wearing the same dress that appeared in the photo Bobby posted on Instagram.