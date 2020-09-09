How a reality show shaped the Kardashian-Jenner family’s billion dollar empire

The E! series catapulted them to fame back in 2007

The Kardashian-Jenner family shocked fans by announcing the end of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians this week.

The E! series premiered in October 2007, and will come to an end in 2021 after 14 years on air.

The show was created by Ryan Seacrest, and inspired by the success of The Osbournes on MTV, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Just months before the first episode of KUWTK aired, a sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked.

The sex tape, which was filmed in 2002, generated a lot of interest around the family’s TV show – and they quickly shot to fame once the first season aired on E!

Since then, fans have witnessed weddings, divorces, births, cheating scandals and plenty of fights on KUWTK.

And as the show gained them even more popularity, the family members launched their own businesses and landed major brand deals – making them a serious amount of money.

Although she was just 10-years-old when the series started, Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly the most successful member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Back in 2015, Kylie was 18 when she launched her own beauty brand called Kylie Cosmetics, initially selling a range of Lip Kits to her young fans.

Over the course of four years, Kylie’s business expanded immensely – and in 2019, Forbes magazine branded her “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire”, after she sold 51 percent of her company to beauty giant Coty for $600 million.

However, Forbes controversially revoked her “billionaire” title earlier this year after reviewing her accounts, but it’s believed Kylie is still worth a whopping $900 million.

Aside from her makeup brand, Kylie is the face of a clothing range with her sister Kendall, and she’s also launched her own skincare range under the name Kylie Skin.

She’s also built up an impressive property empire over the past few years, as she owns multiple homes in California – including a $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills.

According to Forbes, Kylie’s older sister Kim is worth around $900 million too.

On top of her earnings from the show, Kim has capitalised on her success by launching various business ventures over the years – including a mobile game app.

The reality star launched Kim Kardashian: Hollywood back in 2014, and it made over $1 million just days after its release.

However, Kim has undoubtedly made the most money from her KKW Beauty brand, and her line of SKIMS shape wear – which she launched last year.

Back in June, KKW Beauty was valued at $1 billion, after Coty purchased a 20 percent stake in the company for $200 million.

Like Kylie, Kim and her husband Kanye West have also built their own property empire.

They bought a home in Hollywood’s Hidden Hills for $20m in 2014, and spent a whopping $20m on renovations.

However, their most recent purchase was a ranch in Wyoming, which they bought last year for $14m.

As for Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, the 64-year-old is worth a rumoured $90 million.

As the manager of her famous daughters, Kris gets a 10 percent cut of each of their earnings – and she also has stakes in some of her kids’ companies.

Many fans have questioned what Kris will do once the show is over, but we’re sure her daughters will be keeping her very busy at Jenner Communications.

Although she’s nowhere near Kylie or Kim’s crazy fortunes, Khloe Kardashian has built up a net worth of $50 million since the early days of KUWTK.

The 36-year-old landed her own TV show Revenge Body, and she also co-founded a successful clothing brand called Good American back in 2016.

It’s worth noting Khloe, Kim and Kourtney also used to own a fashion franchise called DASH – but they closed their stores down back in 2018, 12 years after they founded the business.

As for Khloe and Kim’s older sister Kourtney, she’s worth a rumoured $35 million.

Like her sisters, the 41-year-old has made her money from the show by securing major brand deals.

However, Kourtney increased her own net worth last year when she launched her lifestyle website Poosh, which advertises products endorsed by the reality star.

Although she has KUWTK to thank for getting her noticed, Kendall Jenner has made most of her money from her modelling career over the past few years.

The 24-year-old was named the world’s highest-paid model in 2018, and her fortune has since increased to an estimated $30 million.

As we mentioned before, she’s also the face of a clothing brand with her sister Kylie, and she makes plenty of cash through endorsement deals on social media.

Rob Kardashian is unsurprisingly the least wealthy out of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, but he’s still worth an estimated $10 million.

The 33-year-old has rarely appeared on KUWTK over the past few years, but he’s still made some money from his sock company Arthur George, and various TV appearances.

Although Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end next year, we’ve no doubt this famous family will continue to be successful in the coming years.

Whether we’re buying their products online, or following their lives on social media – the KarJenner clan isn’t going anywhere…

