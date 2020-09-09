The Oscars introduce guidelines to create more diverse film industry

The annual award show has been criticised in recent years for a lack of diversity

The organisers of the Oscars have introduced a new set of guidelines to improve diversity in the film industry.

The annual award show is regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry.

Films applying for the show’s most prestigious award Best Picture will have to meet certain diversity standards, in the hopes to improve representation both on and off screen.

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, has been criticised in the past for a lack of diversity – but organisers have said “change starts now”.

Change starts now. We've announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th #Oscars. Read more here: https://t.co/qdxtlZIVKb pic.twitter.com/hR6c2jb5LM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the prestigious awards ceremony wrote: “We’ve announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th.”

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said: “The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them.

“The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

The new guidelines state a film must meet two out of four of their standards to be deemed eligible.

The new guidelines cover four areas: on-screen representation and storyline, creative leadership and crew, apprenticeships and training, and audience development.

The standards include a lead actor or significant supporting actor being from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, and at least 30% of more minor roles being from at least two underrepresented groups (including women or members of the LGBT community).

Another standard states that the film’s main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group(s).

The rules will not be enforced until 2024, meaning that the 2025 winner of the category will be the first to have had to comply.

Movies applying in 2022 and 2023 will supply a confidential “Academy inclusion standards form” as part of their application.

