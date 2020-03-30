Houseparty users urge people to delete the app – as dozens complain of being HACKED

The app has proved seriously popular during self-isolation

It has become one of the most popular apps since the beginning of self-isolation, but now Houseparty users are urging people to delete their accounts.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to complain of being “hacked”.

Several users claimed their Spotify accounts were hacked since signing up to the app, while others complained of their Snapchat accounts being hacked, and some even claimed their bank accounts had been hacked also.

The app has become a huge hit since people all over the world are forced to stay indoors and away from their friends and family. In the app you can video chat multiple people at a time, and play games.

A spokesperson for the app said there had been no evidence of hacking on their end.

“We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts.

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple,” they told Goss.ie.

Take a look at the hacking complaints so far:

Everyone who has the house party app I advise you to delete your account and delete the app as this is seemingly how fraud is happening and people’s emails etc are getting hacked …. I know a lot of people will have this app — Alisha McNally (@alishamcnallyx) March 30, 2020

BOYCOTT HOUSEPARTY, just found out that’s how my Spotify was hacked and how many others are being hacked on various things, disconnect snapchat and delete account 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/YZP0aoU9V8 — Harry Howell (@harry_howell) March 30, 2020

BEWARE! I know I’m not the only one with this problem! A few of my friends have been hacked by @houseparty if you look at the twitter feed! They log into your Spotify from Russia. Get your bank details and can hack it. It’s very simple once you click agree to terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/kBKU7dMUyd — ellieb (@ellielaurenb) March 30, 2020

Actual ca believe House Party has hacked ma bank n netflix wtf hahahahahahaha that app was the highlight of my lockdown — Carla (@CarlaAghaKhan) March 30, 2020

So I’d advise you all to delete your account on houseparty, my Spotify’s been hacked into lol, the people hacking had awful music taste pic.twitter.com/lOwuJ1sNOe — Anwen Williams (@anwenwilliams28) March 30, 2020

As if house party have hacked my snapchat, spotify and changed my password on their app so that I’m unable to delete my account!! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/hmbjenK3sl — Layla (@laylaastantonn) March 30, 2020

been hacked three times off the houseparty app into my spotify🙂🙃 would recommend deleting asap x pic.twitter.com/F9f4yGuH3m — mary (@marymccaffertyy) March 30, 2020

EVERYONE DELETE HOUSE PARTY. I’ve had my Uber account hack and two friends have had their house party accounts hacked. Make sure you disconnect your Snapchat, delete your house party account and then delete the app. — Char🖤 (@Charlottee_00) March 30, 2020

Downloaded Houseparty n someone’s hacked my Spotify from Russia!! Delete ur account & then the app. (Would also like to ask that the hacker not reveal my Disney music obsession thank u x) pic.twitter.com/Y6MhUCq66B — Holli Anderson (@holli__a) March 30, 2020

Goss.ie has contacted Houseparty for comment.