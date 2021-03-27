Hilary Duff welcomes second child with husband Matthew Koma

The actress announced the news in a very subtle way

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together.

The 33-year-old subtly announced the news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of their 2-year-old daughter Banks.

She captioned the post: “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

A host of famous faces congratulated Hilary in the comment section, including her Younger co-star Debi Mazar.

The actress commented: “Wait!!!!Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order! Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??”

Actor Dan Amboyer also wrote: “Congratulations!!!”

Hilary is also mum to her nine-year-old son Luca, who she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)