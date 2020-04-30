Gerry Ryan’s former partner Melanie Verwoerd opens up about grief on 10th anniversary of his death

The 53-year-old ‘aches’ to see him again

Gerry Ryan’s former partner Melanie Verwoerd has opened up about grief on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The diplomat and journalist dated the late RTÉ star, after he split from his wife Morah in 2008.

Melanie said she “aches” to see Gerry again, a decade after he died suddenly on April 30th, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

“Ten years ago the love of my life died,” she told the Irish Sun.

“For a precious few years, I shared a life with an exceptional man who created silent spaces for me and gave me soft landings when the world was brutal and tough.”

“I loved him and he loved me. Then he died,” she said.

“It has been 3,652 days since I found Gerry on the floor of our bedroom and on every one of those 3,652 days I have, for a moment, thought of him and ached with longing to see him again.”

“Grief breaks something inside you.”

“It takes enormous courage to eventually look at the broken pieces, gently collect them and put them together again.”

Melanie described what her life has been like since his passing, and said: “I have had to put myself and my life together again.”

“Today, I’m indeed a very different person from the one I was ten years ago. I would like to think that I’m a better person.”

