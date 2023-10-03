EXCLUSIVE! This TV star is in talks for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Goss.ie can exclusively reveal the first of the celebrities being lined up for the next season of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Rumours were rampant earlier this year that the star-studded show was going to be axed, however, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the show had been renewed after bosses were impressed by new co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

Now, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal that the first of the celebrities has been linked to the upcoming series of the show.

TV sources tell Goss.ie that Ireland AM presenter and popular influencer Katja Mia has met with producers and is a favourite for the show.

Katja started off as a contributor on the Virgin Media morning show, and later landed a full-time role on the show, presenting alongside Martin King and Elaine Crowley on the weekends.

The Dubliner also boasts an impressive following on social media, with 32.2k Instagram followers and a further 35.9k followers on TikTok.

A well-placed source told us that Katja could be the first celeb to be confirmed.

“Katja is top of the list for Dancing with the Stars producers, and they have already had meetings about her joining the line-up,” the insider revealed.

“They see her as an exciting new talent in Ireland and she would be a great addition to the show,” our source continued.

TV producers have been meeting with celebrities over the past few months, with stars expected to get their official offer to be on the show by the end of October.

In November the stars will then be paired with their dancing partner and rehearsals will begin in secret.

Meanwhile, another TV insider told Goss.ie that former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba is also a main contender for the next season of DWTS, after being linked to the line-up for 2023.

Last year the beauty queen got to the final round, but lost out when top Irish influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson joined the lineup.

Live shows for the next series will air in January on RTÉ One.